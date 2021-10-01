Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 124,263 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,263 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

