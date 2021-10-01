Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,506 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 16.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 723,261 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 67.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 11.9% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 77.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

