Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in September

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 12,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,477. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
