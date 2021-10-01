Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in September

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 12,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,477. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

