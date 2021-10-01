Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.20.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,255,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPI opened at $187.88 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $86.85 and a twelve month high of $206.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.47. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

