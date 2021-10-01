Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.16

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $206.16 and last traded at $205.47, with a volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.32.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

