Group Ii Lp Column Sells 9,239 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $319,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,252,532.25.

On Monday, September 13th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 14,317 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $504,960.59.

On Friday, September 10th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $764,960.22.

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60.

On Friday, August 20th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,769,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,120,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

