H.B. Fuller Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

FUL stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. 391,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

