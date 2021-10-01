H.B. Fuller Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.
H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
FUL stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. 391,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48.
In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.
H.B. Fuller Company Profile
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.
