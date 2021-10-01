H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $92,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $343,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

