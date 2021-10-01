H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HCYT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 243,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,522. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

