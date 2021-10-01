HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $774.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 126.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.