Harbour Energy’s (HBRIY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

