HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,334.38

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,334.38 ($30.50) and traded as high as GBX 2,375 ($31.03). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,370 ($30.96), with a volume of 106,999 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,336.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 279.00.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Peter Wilson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.