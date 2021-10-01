Hashgard 24-Hour Volume Tops $30,157.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $30,157.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00117928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.00182116 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

