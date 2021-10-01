Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,708 shares during the period. Purple Innovation comprises about 4.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 3.18% of Purple Innovation worth $55,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 47,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.