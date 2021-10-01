Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,812 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 1.3% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Cboe Global Markets worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.32. 11,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,686. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

