Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Takes Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 202,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,776,000 after purchasing an additional 545,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 893,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 231,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 146,257 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 847,338 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLI traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

