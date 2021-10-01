Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of HAYN opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.67 million, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Analysts expect that Haynes International will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 955,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.