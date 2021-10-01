HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 2,297 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,920,000.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2,832.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

