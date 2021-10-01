HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 482 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 280.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 57.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock worth $15,032,410. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.91.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $676.09 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.57 and a 52-week high of $736.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -363.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $664.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.