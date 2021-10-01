HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 307.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 827,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 139,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

