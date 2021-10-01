HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,210 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of ROBT opened at $53.67 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.