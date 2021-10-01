HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $294,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP opened at $111.93 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

