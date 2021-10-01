HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

