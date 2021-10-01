HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.