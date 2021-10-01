Head-To-Head Review: Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) versus Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Olin (NYSE:OLN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olin has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Olin shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Olin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Olin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Olin -2.36% 28.77% 5.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and Olin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.44 -$278.77 million $1.00 11.66 Olin $5.76 billion 1.34 -$969.90 million ($1.35) -35.74

Ecovyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Olin. Olin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ecovyst and Olin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Olin 0 2 13 0 2.87

Ecovyst currently has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.79%. Olin has a consensus price target of $57.29, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Ecovyst’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Olin.

Summary

Olin beats Ecovyst on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. . The Epoxy segment produces and sells epoxy materials, which includes allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins and downstream products such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company was founded by Franklin W. Olin in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

