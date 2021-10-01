Head-To-Head Survey: Bit Digital (BTBT) versus Its Peers

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bit Digital to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bit Digital alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bit Digital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 347 1288 1545 55 2.40

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.64%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s rivals have a beta of -0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 103.29 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 14.55

Bit Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bit Digital rivals beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.