Head to Head Survey: Infosys (NYSE:INFY) vs. Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Infosys and Elcom International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 5 1 1 2.25 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys currently has a consensus target price of $20.16, suggesting a potential downside of 9.39%. Given Infosys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Infosys is more favorable than Elcom International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infosys and Elcom International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $13.56 billion 6.96 $2.61 billion $0.61 36.48 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 19.40% 27.75% 19.43% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Infosys has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infosys beats Elcom International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

Elcom International Company Profile

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

