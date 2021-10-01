Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Truist Securities to “Hold”

Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

HTA stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 884,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after acquiring an additional 814,232 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

