Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 60.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

