HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.70 ($97.29).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI stock opened at €64.78 ($76.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.99.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.