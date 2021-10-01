Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $248.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.20 million to $250.03 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $143.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $929.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.20 million to $935.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $948.74 million, with estimates ranging from $948.38 million to $949.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 106,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.58 million, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $46.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,052,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,776 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

