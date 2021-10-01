Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,151. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.