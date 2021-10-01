HEROcoin Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $61,987.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00117267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169045 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

