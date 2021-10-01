Hertz Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82,041.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $624,851.89 and approximately $82,041.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00105287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00147895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,313.36 or 0.99861500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.84 or 0.06740009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

