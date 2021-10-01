Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.880-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.520 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.62.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,080,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

