Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,586,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Highwoods Properties worth $523,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $7,166,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,368,000 after buying an additional 65,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 259.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

