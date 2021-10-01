Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,395 shares.The stock last traded at $338.23 and had previously closed at $337.93.

The stock has a market cap of $718.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 53.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

