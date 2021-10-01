Hive (HIVE) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $259.00 million and approximately $158.55 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001194 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000796 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 408,163,333 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.