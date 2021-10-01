Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

HMLP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

