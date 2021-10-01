Holo (HOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $102.87 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Holo has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $102.87 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00117928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.00182116 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,870,443 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.