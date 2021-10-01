Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

HOMB stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.