HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,316.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders acquired 47 shares of company stock valued at $44,364 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 896.50 ($11.71) on Tuesday. HomeServe has a 12 month low of GBX 887 ($11.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 952.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,013.28.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

