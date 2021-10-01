HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.