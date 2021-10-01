Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of HOTH opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 612,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

