Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 506,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,562,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

