Hourglass Capital LLC Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. 62,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.