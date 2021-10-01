Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 1,090 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 54.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $9,481,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.02. 4,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

