Hourglass Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 57,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,004. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

