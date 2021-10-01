Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.50. 518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWDJF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 price objective on Howden Joinery Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

