Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $4.64 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.72 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HUM. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $389.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.